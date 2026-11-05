OPINION: Poor PSL officiating, where is the accountability?

Had VAR been in use, Yanela Mbuthuma's opening goal would probably have been ruled out for offside.

The Soweto Derby has once again exposed why the Premier Soccer League (PSL) urgently needs Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology.

Orlando Pirates beat Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 at FNB Stadium last Saturday, but the result has been overshadowed by controversial refereeing decisions that could have changed the outcome of the match.

Had VAR been in use, Yanela Mbuthuma’s opening goal would probably have been ruled out for offside, while Simphiwe Selepe could have received a second yellow card for his challenge on Mfundo Vilakazi.

These are hypothetical scenarios, but they highlight a growing problem in South African football. The standard of refereeing is becoming increasingly difficult to defend.

This is the same old song we have been singing, and we will not stop until the message is heard. Our game is in tatters, and something needs to be done before more damage is inflicted on the integrity of the PSL.

Referees continue to come under scrutiny for questionable decisions, with several matches this season raising serious concerns about the quality of officiating.

In the derby, referee Luxolo Badi’s decisions inevitably became a talking point. I am not suggesting that his mistakes were deliberate, but there is no denying that they ultimately worked in Pirates’ favour.

Amakhosi have every right to feel aggrieved. They were the better side in the first half, and football is a game of moments, and momentum is everything.

Had Mbuthuma’s goal been ruled out for offside and Selepe been sent off for a second bookable offence, the complexion of the derby could have been completely different.

Chiefs might have been handed the initiative to take control of the contest. Instead, Pirates walked away with all three points, while the debate surrounding the officiating continues.

But where is the accountability? SAFA head of referees Abdul Ebrahim has questions to answer. The week has come and gone, yet there is still no clarity on whether any action will be taken against Badi and his assistants.

The Soweto Derby is just one example of a much bigger problem. Almost every team has had a reason to complain about refereeing decisions since the start of the season.

There is a lot of hard work that goes into building the PSL brand, but these repeated officiating controversies are putting the league in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

VAR is not a magic solution that will eliminate every refereeing mistake, but it would give officials an additional tool to review crucial decisions and reduce costly errors.

Until SAFA moves with urgency to introduce the technology, we should expect more contentious decisions, frustrated coaches and supporters questioning the credibility of the competition.

Pirates have the bragging rights now, and they are rightfully smiling, but it might be their time to complain next around if the standard does not improve.

If this continues, do not be surprised if I start putting asterisks next to several results, perhaps even questioning the legitimacy of the final standings in the 2026/27 PSL season.