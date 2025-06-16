City coach frustrated after Orbit draw

'It was not good enough,' Peral told SuperSport TV.

Cape Town City head coach Diogo Peral admitted a point at home was not up to scratch after his side could only draw 0-0 with Orbit College in the PSL promotion/relegation play-offs at the Cape Town Stadium on Sunday.

City battle

The game was City’s first of the play-offs and while young talent Emile Witbooi did clatter the crossbar in the first half, Peral’s side battled to break down the well-organised side from the North West Province.

“It was not good enough,” Peral told SuperSport TV.

“It was not what we wanted, at home you need results, you need three points. It was a fair result, both teams had similar chances. Now we need to go on the road and get points.

“I don’t know if we created enough (chances) at home. We need to create more problems,” he added.

City will next face Casric Stars at the Solomon Mahlangu Stadium on Wednesday.

“It will be a different game, away from home,” said Peral.

“Casric are a more direct kind of threat. They are the kind of team we struggle against and we have to do our homework.”

For Orbit, this was a second successive goalless draw after they opened up the play-offs with the same result at home to Stars.

Orbit coach Makhoye – ‘We were unlucky’

“We were unlucky, especially in the last 15 minutes we dominated and were creating chances,” Orbit head coach Pogiso Makhoye told SuperSport TV.

“In the first half we didn’t create but after the introduction of (Ayanda) Lukhele we had more box entries. We were just unlucky, but a point away against a team that is fresh, I will take it.”

Makhoye believes the play-offs will remain tight and will not produce many victories.

“The play-offs can be finished with five points (to the winner),” he added.

“I don’t see any team going to seven or eight points. If we get one win I think we can wrap it up.”

Orbit will play away to Stars on Saturday before their final play-off match at home to Cape Town City on June 25.