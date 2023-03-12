Chiefs push aside Stars to move to Ke Yona quarterfinals

Sibongiseni Gumbi

A 2-1 win over Casric Stars at FNB Stadium on Sunday night saw Kaizer Chiefs take a step forward in their quest to end a seven-year trophy drought.

ALSO READ: Mokwena and Tau’s embrace fuels talk of Sundowns reunion

The win moved Chiefs to the quarterfinals in the Nedbank Cup. The draw for the next round will be held on Monday evening.

While the game was never really hard for Chiefs, they lacked sharpness and fluidity against the Motsepe Foundation Championship side.

They join Mamelodi Sundowns, Dondol Stars, Sekhukhune United, Royal AM, Chippa United, Orlando Pirates and Stellenobosch in the quarterfinals.

Chiefs were awarded a penalty 10 minutes in when Casric captain Mumuni Abubakar handled the ball inside his own box.

And Caleb Bimenyimana took the resultant spot kick and scored to give the home side an early lead.

A minute later, Chiefs were close to a second from a corner after a miscommunication between the Casric players ended with the ball hitting the upright.

Casric picked up their tempo after conceding and started venturing into the Chiefs area looking for an equaliser.

They found the going tough though against an experienced Chiefs defence who stood firm.

Chiefs had a few other chances to increase their lead but they could not make it count.

Chiefs were forced into an early change in the second half with Bimenyimana unable to continue after pulling a muscle.

His place was taken by Ashley Du Preez with Dillon Solomons also coming on for Kamohelo Mahlatsi who was ineffective.

Du Preez’s pace gave Chiefs a different attacking dimension but their decisions in the final third left a lot to be desired.

Chiefs looked shaky at times

But a defensive error by Zitha Kwinika gifted Kgomotso Mosadi the ball and he equalised for Casric in the 61st minute.

Chiefs reacted quickly though and were back in front a minute later through Du Preez.

The speedy striker connected well with a cross from Keagan Dolly to restore the lead for the home side.

ALSO READ: Timm says Pirates didn’t need to panic against a resolute VFA

Mduduzi Shabalala had a glorious opportunity to give Chiefs a cushion but squandered it.

He looked to be in two minds when he was set through on goal. And that hesitation gave Ludwe Mpakumpaku the chance to advance and make the space smaller for the young man.