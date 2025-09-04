Pirates utility player Sebelebele bags PSL award

The PSL on Thursday announced the monthly awards winners for August.

Following his bright start to his Orlando Pirates career, Kamogelo Sebelebele has won a Premier Soccer League (PSL) monthly award.



Sebelebele, who joined Pirates from TS Galaxy at the beginning of the season, walked away with the Goal of the Month award.



“The Betway Premiership Goal of the Month went to Kamogelo Sebelebele for his powerful strike against Stellenbosch FC, which delivered Orlando Pirates’ first win of the season,” read a statement from the League.

🏆 𝐆𝐨𝐚𝐥 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐡 🏆



Kamogelo Sebelebele's long-range for @orlandopirates has been voted as the #BetwayPrem Goal of the Month





Sebelebele has started the 2025/26 season on a high note, scoring three goals in his first seven games in all competitions for the Buccaneers. His good displays for Pirates earned him a spot in the Bafana Bafana squad for this month’s FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Nigeria.

Tinkler and Dithejane win awards

Meanwhile, Sekhukhune United coach Eric Tinkler and Galaxy midfielder Puso Dithejane, won the Coach and Player of the Month awards for August.



“Eric Tinkler was voted Betway Premiership Coach of the Month after guiding Sekhukhune United FC to an outstanding start to the season. Under his leadership, the team collected 13 points from their opening five fixtures, securing victories against Orlando Pirates, TS Galaxy, Orbit College, and Durban City. Babina Noko currently sits at the summit of the Betway Premiership table.

“Puso Dithejane was named the Betway Premiership Player of the Month after a string of standout performances for TS Galaxy.



“Dithejane played a pivotal role in Galaxy’s impressive run, contributing three goals and two assists in five matches. His efforts included this season’s first hat-trick against Chippa United and a Man of the Match display, edging out strong competition from Kaizer Chief goalkeeper, Brandon Petersen as well as Sekhukhune’s Keletso Makgalwa,” added the PSL statement.



The three winners were officially selected by a judging panel composed of PSL-accredited football journalists and broadcasters.



August Judging panel: Vusiwe Ngcobo (SABC, Convenor), Senzo Sokhela (ilanga), Mthokozisi Dube (Far Post), Siphokazi Malinga (eNCA), Lwazi Ziqubu (SuperSport), Thabo Kofa (Lesedi FM).