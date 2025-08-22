Chiefs target Maema ends up in Tanzania

Phakaaathi reported earlier this week that Chiefs were monitoring Maema.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Neo Maema has found a new club.

Maema has joined up with former Orlando Pirates assistant coach Fadlu Davids at Simba FC in Tanzania.

Local interest in Maema

The 29 year-old had been looking for a new club after being released by Sundowns at the end of last season. Phakaaathi reported this week that both Kaizer Chiefs and Siwelele FC were monitoring his availability.

Maema, however, has joined Simba, who had also already signed central defender Rushine De Reuck, after he was also released by Sundowns.

Simba, who reached the final of last season’s Caf Confederation Cup, will play this season in the Caf Champions League. They have been drawn in the first preliminary round against Gaborone United of Botswana.

Maema joined Sundowns in 2021 from Bloemfontein Celtic, and won four Betway Premiership titles with Masandawana.

Bafana captain

He most recently captain Bafana Bafana at the African Nations Championship in Uganda.

Maema scored in the 2-1 win over Guinea on August 11, but Molefi Ntseki’s side ultimately exited after the group stages.