The Candid One? – Cardoso’s true colours emerging at Sundowns

Cardoso’s entry into the Premier Soccer League last season could hardly have been more understated.

Jose Mourinho exploded onto the English football scene in 2004 with his brash charisma and unforgettable ‘Special One’ declaration. In stark contrast, his Portuguese countryman Miguel Cardoso’s arrival at Mamelodi Sundowns last season could hardly have been more understated.

Cardoso started quietly

The Portuguese tactician slipped into South African football quietly, giving the impression of a man unwilling to ruffle feathers. At first, he appeared reserved, almost timid, as though he were walking across a minefield, and wary of saying anything controversial.

His press conferences often felt repetitive, with the same phrases rolled out time and again. For much of last season, Cardoso seemed to be suppressing his personality, and it was uninspiring, but this campaign, something has shifted.

The quirky, candid side of Cardoso is beginning to emerge, and frankly, it is refreshing. No longer does he appear content to play the safe game. Instead, he has started to show his true colours, and his press engagements now carry an edge that was sorely missing before.

Frustration has undoubtedly played a role. The uncertainty surrounding Lucas Ribeiro’s future, coupled with the situation around want-away defender Khuliso Mudau, has left his squad unsettled. That irritation has bubbled into his press conferences, where he has abandoned the bland and PR-driven responses in favour of blunt honesty.

His handling of questions around Matías Esquivel’s departure was a prime example. Instead of toeing the club line, Cardoso pointedly reminded everyone that the Argentine was a Rulani Mokwena signing, something that was unnecessary from a club representative but irresistible for headline writers.

In truth, this is Cardoso signalling a clean-up. The exits of Thembinkosi Lorch, despite his stellar spell at Wydad Casablanca, as well as Rushine de Reuck and Neo Maema, all point towards a coach reshaping the squad in his own image. There’s no other way to say this but Cardoso wants it known that this is now his Sundowns, not Mokwena’s.

A full-blown eruption looms

His willingness to criticise publicly has also grown. After the 1-1 draw against Chippa United and the stalemate away to Orlando Pirates, he came close to calling out individual errors of his players. This was something he avoided last season. The 53-year-old’s patience is wearing thin. It feels only a matter of time before a full-blown eruption if results go against him, particularly in the looming MTN8 semi-final second leg against Pirates.

And perhaps that’s exactly what the PSL needs, an unfiltered, unapologetic and unafraid Cardoso. Supporters and journalists alike crave authenticity, and in a cynical way, maybe now would be the perfect time to ask him to explain why he benched Themba Zwane in last season’s two-legged CAF Champions League final.

Perhaps this time, he would give a straight answer. Whatever the case is, buckle up. Cardoso, the once-reserved tactician, has finally arrived, and the big question now is, what on earth will he say next?