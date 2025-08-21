Sundowns issue cryptic update on Lucas Ribeiro saga

'It has always been the policy and commitment of Mamelodi Sundowns to engage and negotiate with football clubs in Africa and worldwide,' read part of the statement.

Mamelodi Sundowns have issued what can best be described as a cryptic statement regarding the uncertain future of star forward Lucas Ribeiro.

Sundowns say a lot and not much

The club reiterated its commitment to advancing the development of its players, many of whom continue to attract strong interest from leading European sides as well as teams in the Middle East.

Ribeiro, who was crowned PSL Footballer of the Season after a stellar campaign, has not featured for Masandawana since the FIFA Club World Cup. Reports suggest he is already in Qatar, where his signature is being pursued.

“The objective of Sundowns in these discussions and negotiations has always been to advance the interests of the player and the club, to be fair and just, and to contribute to the fulfilment of the interests of all parties.

“Sundowns has received enquiries, particularly after the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, from several prominent football clubs that have expressed an interest in acquiring the services of certain Sundowns players.

“Sundowns is committed to continuing with these discussions and negotiations, as part of its policy and deep commitment to advancing the interests of the players and the club, as well as the fulfilment of the objectives and interests of all parties.”

Ribeiro off to Fifa?

The situation has escalated, with Ribeiro looking to take matters to a Fifa tribunal in an attempt to terminate his Sundowns contract. He is being represented by Belgian lawyer Jean-Louis Dupont.

According to a BBC report, Dupont revealed that Qatar SC submitted an offer for Ribeiro which exceeded the player’s valuation, but Sundowns rejected it.

The 26-year-old’s stunning strike against Borussia Dortmund at the FIFA Club World Cup was voted Goal of the Tournament.

While clubs in Europe have also made enquiries about his availability, Sundowns are believed to be holding out for a higher fee, leading to the current standoff between player and club.