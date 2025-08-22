Ouaddou confident of Pirates victory against Sundowns

“I think we have the quality to go to [Lucas Moripe Stadium] and perform," said Ouaddou.

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou says the Buccaneers will do everything in their power to win the game against Mamelodi Sundowns and reach the final of the MTN8.

The Buccaneers and the Brazilians will meet in what is expected to be a thrilling MTN8 semi-final second leg at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Saturday (kick-off is at 3pm).



Victory for Pirates or a draw with two goals or more will see them reaching the final after the teams played out to a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Orlando last weekend. But a goalless draw will see Sundowns going through to the final on the away goal rule.

Ouaddou is aware of the mammoth task facing his team considering that they failed to beat Sundowns at home, but the Moroccan is confident that he has enough quality at his disposal to get a positive result in Pretoria.

“Fantastic event (game) again. We had a great game in the first leg. Two important teams in the continent, I think the two teams played fantastic football in the first leg. We finished 1-1, but as you know, sometimes in a cup game, it’s a question of mentality. We want to go into that game [on Saturday] with a lot of ambition,” Ouaddou told reporters during the MTN8 semi-final second leg press conference at the PSL offices in Parktown, Johannesburg, on Thursday.

Pirates confident ahead of Sundowns clash

Pirates, who are the defending champions of the MTN8 having won it last season, will go into this game against Sundowns high on confidence following their first win in the league this season against Stellenbosch FC at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday.

Ouaddou is hoping that his team will carry the winning momentum into the game against the Brazilians.

“I think we have the quality to go to [Lucas Moripe Stadium] and perform and we have to be ready for that game. We know that it won’t be easy because we’re not playing at home. But we’ll try to find resources to pass through [to the final]. We have a title to defend as Orlando Pirates. So, we’ll definitely go with a lot of ambition to defend our title. The boys are ready to perform,” added Ouaddou.



Ouaddou will once again pin his hopes on utility player Kamogelo Sebelebele to get them through to the final. He scored the equaliser for Pirates in the first leg against Sundowns last weekend and netted the winning goal in the midweek league victory against Stellies.