SuperSport monitoring Motshwari’s situation at Pirates

Mgosi Squad

SuperSport United are said to be monitoring Ben Motshwari’s situation at Pirates and the club is ready to offer the midfielder a contract, a source close to the player has revealed.



Motshwari is in his last days as a Pirates player and the former Bidvest Wits player has not seen much game-time at the club, with competition to be in the match-day squad very intense.



“Pirates are a big team, and no player is guaranteed to play. They all know that they have to fight and work extra hard to even be included in a match-day squad,” a source told Phakaaathi.



“Some of the guys at the club haven’t played, but if they were at another club, I am certain that they would be regulars. It is the same with Motshwari. He is a quality player, we have seen that in the last couple of years.”



Meanwhile, as reported earlier, SuperSport are said to be working around the clock to secure the services of an attacking midfielder and the announcement could be made this week.

United have been slim in most departments and are parting ways with a number of players, with the last departure being Iqraam Rayners.



The transfer window closed about two weeks ago but word has it that there is a decent attacker who is a free agent and could join The Spartans soon.



“The club lost Teboho Mokoena and Sipho Mbule and those players were the heart of our attack. But worry not because we are looking at a certain player who has been without a club since the end of last season. The coach will assess him and there is a huge possibility that he might join us. Watch this space,” said a source within the club.