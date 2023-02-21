‘It’s nonsense’: Ramovic on unpaid salaries at TS Galaxy

Phakaaathi Reporter

TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic has blamed the club’s former spokesman for fabricating lies about unpaid salaries at the club.

Ramovic was asked about the matter by the media in Durban after his team’s 2-1 win over AmaZulu FC last weekend.

The matter of some players going without salaries at Galaxy was widely reported by various media outlets last week.

Even the players’ union, Safpu, through their vice president Tebogo Monyai confirmed that they were dealing with the issue.

Monyai told SABC Sport that the matter had reached their offices and was being dealt with. He further stated that it was not the first time.

“I can assure you now that this matter has reached our office,” Munyai is quoted as saying.

“This is not the first time, a lot of you do not know this but about four or five months ago, TS Galaxy didn’t pay players for two months.

“We are really worried about the non-payment of players, especially in the professional ranks,” he added.

Tim Sukazi is an angel

But Ramovic has denied the reports, claiming that former club media officer Minenhle Mkhize was behind the lies.

“On what they wrote a lot about non-payments of salaries… I can clearly say that that is nonsense,” Ramovic said.

“Our players – do you really believe they put this kind of effort on the field if they were not paid? No!

“So, everything that was written was because of the media guy who was at our club, he’s no longer here.

“Maybe he is angry and put things out into the media that are not true just to make something up. I don’t know what it is,” insisted Ramovic.

The Serbian-German mentor stopped short of calling the club’s president Tim Sukazi an angel.

“We don’t want to spend so much time on this nonsense because our chairman is a beautiful guy,” added Ramovic.

Phakaaathi’s Mgosi Squad reported last week how Mkhize was suspended without pay by the club last month.

This was after he had gotten into a fight with Ramovic after their game against Swallows FC in January.