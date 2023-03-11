Could Sundowns success propel Bafana to greatness?

Ntokozo Gumede

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rulani Mokwena has drawn parallels with the success of the German and Spain national teams, who had a vast majority of players from Bayern Munich and Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively.

La Roja and Die Mannschaft enjoyed Fifa World Cup success with the likes of Xavi, Iniesta, Sergio Ramos and Xabi Alonso leading Spain in 2010, while Bayern’s Thomas Muller, Manuel Nauer, Phillip Lahm and a few others were a mainstay in 2014 when Germany won the World Cup in Brazil.

In 2010, then Spain head coach Vincnete Del Bosque had a total of 12 players from La Liga powerhouses Barcelona and Madrid. Meanwhile, Jaochim Low had seven Bayern players in 2014.

These sides were, at the time, at the peak of their powers in Europe, and with Mamelodi Sundowns doing well in Mzansi, Mokwena says it is fair for Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos to have a huge chunk of his squad coming from Sundowns.

Broos called up no fewer than 10 Sundowns players in his preliminary squad that will be trimmed down when he takes on Liberia in back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers later this month.

“I’d love to see more. How about the entire squad? No pressure on Hugo Broos,” Mokwena jokingly said.

“Congratulations, the call ups are well deserved.

“Am I surprised? No. I think national team call ups have to be on merit like anything else in football because it is probably the most important principle. But my opinion does not count because I have got very little say on how the national team is composed. Mine is just to congratulate the players and wish the national team all the best. They have difficult fixtures ahead.

“We have seen Germany and Spain do it and succeed. I don’t think there should be a problem in calling up 10 players from Sundowns, especially if the performance is merited and for the benefit of the nation. Mine is to wish them the best of luck,” the Sundowns mentor added.

Sundowns could have more

One player who is expected to be part of the Bafana set up for a while is Khuliso Mudau, who also agrees with his coach, suggesting that Broos should add more Sundowns players in his squad. Mudau made his Bafana debut almost a year ago and has since played four times for the national team.

“Every player wants to be in the Bafana camp and everyone who is there has been working hard. Everyone is there to help the team in every way possible It is a good thing that they chose 10… they can choose more,” said the Sundowns defender.

