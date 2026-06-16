Discarded Orlando Pirates star joins Israel club

Kimvuidi has expressed delight at joining Tikva and is looking forward to playing for the club.

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Karim Kimvuidi Gilberto has officially joined Israeli Premier League side Hapoel Petah Tikva FC.



The move comes on the heels of his departure from Pirates.



The 24-year-old Congolese attacking midfielder joined the Buccaneers from Maritzburg United in July 2023 but spent last season away on loan at FC Ashdod. In Israel, he managed 25 appearances across all competitions, scoring four goals and providing two assists.



However, upon his return to Pirates, Kimvuidi was deemed surplus to requirements and was released by the club.



Kimvuidi has expressed delight at joining Tikva and is looking forward to playing for the club.



“I’m excited to join the club. I’ve heard it’s a great club with a great history and a great crowd, and I’m looking forward to meeting everyone. I thank the coaching staff for their trust in me, and I’ll do everything I can to give back on the pitch,” Kimvuidi said.



Hapoel Petah Tikva finished sixth in the Israeli Premier League last season and they will be hoping that the addition of Kimvuidi will help them reach greater heights.