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Sundowns confirm van Wyk signing from SV Ried

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By Katlego Modiba

Football Journalist

2 minute read

16 June 2026

12:23 pm

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Van Wyk expressed his excitement about joining the Tshwane giants.

Sundowns confirm van Wyk signing from  SV Ried

Mamelodi Sundowns have announced the signing of Antonio Van Wyk. Photo: Sundowns media

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Mamelodi Sundowns have moved swiftly in the transfer market, announcing Antonio van Wyk as their first signing ahead of the 2026/27 Betway Premiership season.

The newly crowned CAF Champions League winners confirmed the arrival of the former Stellenbosch FC attacker on Tuesday morning, bringing an end to weeks of speculation surrounding his future.

Van Wyk returns to South African football after a two-year stint in Europe with Austrian side SV Ried, where he featured alongside former Kaizer Chiefs captain Yusuf Maart in the Austrian Bundesliga last season.

The 24-year-old made a name for himself during his time at Stellenbosch before securing a move abroad and will now add further depth to an already formidable Sundowns attack.

Speaking in a video released on the club’s social media platforms, Van Wyk expressed his excitement about joining the Tshwane giants.

“Spending time away has been an incredible experience that helped grow both as a footballer and as a person,” Van Wyk said.

“This is one of the biggest clubs on the continent and a club with a rich history, high standards and a winning culture.

“To the supporters, your passion for this club is unmatched and I can’t wait to experience that energy of match day as I’m excited for this journey.”

Van Wyk joins a star-studded Sundowns squad that already boasts attacking talent such as Tashreeq Matthews, Monnapule Saleng, Kutlwano Letlhaku, Arthur Sales and Thapelo Morena.

With domestic and continental honours once again on the agenda next season, Sundowns have wasted little time strengthening their ranks as they look to build on their recent success.

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Betway Premiership Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns) South African Premier Division (PSL)

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