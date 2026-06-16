OPINION: Talent alone won’t save Sipho Mbule

Talent alone can open doors, but it won't keep them open forever without discipline.

What more can be said about Sipho Mbule that has not already been said? The midfielder remains one of the most naturally gifted footballers South Africa has produced in recent years. On his day, he is simply unplayable.

His vision, close control and ability to glide past opponents make him a joy to watch. When Mbule is at his best, you quickly run out of superlatives to describe him. Despite his undeniable talent, it appears he is heading down a path of self-destruction.

The saddest part is that we have seen this story before. South African football has produced many gifted players whose careers never reached the heights they should have because of issues away from the pitch. Talent alone can open doors, but it won’t keep them open forever without discipline.

When Mbule joined Orlando Pirates at the beginning of last season, there was a sense that this was his opportunity to finally get his career back on track. After reports of ill-discipline during his spells at Mamelodi Sundowns and Sekhukhune United, the move to Pirates felt like a fresh start and perhaps his last chance to fulfil the enormous potential many believed would take him to the very top when he burst into the scene while at SuperSport United.

For a while, things appeared to be moving in the right direction. Mbule impressed during the early rounds of the 2025/26 Betway Premiership season and looked like a player determined to silence his critics. His performances at Pirates were so impressive that Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos included him in the squad for the last Africa Cup of Nations.

Unfortunately, old habits seem difficult to shake. Mbule eventually fell out of favour at Pirates and the club has since confirmed his departure after just one season. Whether injuries played a role during the latter stages of the campaign is almost beside the point. What is becoming impossible to ignore is the pattern that continues to emerge throughout his career.

A player of Mbule’s quality should not be moving from club to club in search of another fresh start. At 28, he is no longer a young prospect with endless time on his side. These are supposed to be the prime years of his career.

In truth, if football had been his number one priority throughout his career, Mbule should be at the FIFA World Cup with Bafana. Based purely on ability, very few South African players can match what he brings to the pitch. However, football demands far more than talent, it requires discipline, professionalism and dedication.

There will almost certainly be another club willing to take a chance on Mbule. His talent is simply too obvious for teams to ignore. However, there is a growing feeling that he has entered the Last Chance Saloon.

The question is no longer whether Mbule has the ability to succeed because we already know he does. The real question is whether he wants success badly enough before time finally runs out.