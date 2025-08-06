Durban City announce Nodada and three more signings

City have confirmed eight new signings so far.

Newly promoted Betway Premiership side Durban City FC has confirmed the signing of four players, including Thabo Nodada and Haashim Domingo.

Nodada and Domingo join the Durban outfit from Cape Town City, who were relegated to the Motsepe Foundation Championship last season.



“The club has secured two experienced campaigners from Cape Town City. Thabo Nodada, 30, brings over 200 Premiership appearances to central midfield, while versatile attacker Haashim Domingo (29) offers creative quality honed during spells with Mamelodi Sundowns, Bidvest Wits, and Morocco’s Raja CA,” read a statement from the club.



Also joining Gavin Hunt’s side is Congolese striker Jean Lwamba, who arrives in Durban from Botswana outfit Tafic FC, where he scored 15 goals last season.



“Congolese forward Jean Lwamba joins from Tafic FC in Botswana on a two-year agreement. The 25-year-old enjoyed a strong debut season in the Botswana Premier League, scoring 15 goals and earning the league’s Player of the Season recognition. His arrival provides another attacking option for head coach Gavin Hunt,” added the club statement.

City have also announced Kyle Jurgens. The 21-year-old full-back joins the club from Stellenbosch FC.

Earlier, City confirmed the arrivals of goalkeepers Darren Keet and Frederik Asare, midfielder Brooklyn Poggenpoel, and Trevor Mokwena as they look to assemble a formidable squad that can compete this season.



Club chairman Farook Kadodia believes the recruits will add value to the team.



“We’re pleased to welcome these players at an important moment for the club. Their different qualities and experiences will be valuable as we begin this new chapter,” said Kadodia.



They start their 2025/26 Betway Premiership season with a tough away clash against TS Galaxy at the Mbombela Stadium on Sunday.