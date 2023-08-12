Durban woman names one of her quadruplets after Mailula

Compiled by Sibongiseni Gumbi

In an endearing and heartfelt moment, a Durban woman has named one of her quadruplets after former Mamelodi Sundowns star Cassius Mailula.

While she has not revealed the reason behind the gesture, it could be that she is a huge fan of Sundowns.

Mailula, 22, had a breakthrough season in the last campaign where he was one of the top performers and high scorers in the PSL.

His exploits attracted the interest of US Major League Soccer side Toronto FC who have signed him from Sundowns.

Nonhlanhla Khumalo, who is a twin herself, overflowed with gratitude as she shared her incredible journey.

The astonishment and joy were palpable in her voice as she recounted the surprising twist that unfolded during her delivery.

What she thought would be three babies turned out to be an unexpected quartet.

Mailula has joined a US club

During a candid conversation on the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health, Khumalo, known for her gentle demeanour, opened up about her emotions.

With two other children aged 11 and 6, her home was now filled with an overwhelming sense of happiness that was hard to believe.

Breaking into a shy smile, she expressed her sentiments: “I’m very happy. At home, they’re also happy. They can’t believe it. God has given me an unexpected gift. I was expecting three babies, but He has given me four…”

Of the four new additions to the Khumalo family one is a boy and he has been named Mailula.

Khumalo, who had been residing in Durban for the past few months, delivered her babies at RK Khan Hospital this week.