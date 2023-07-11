Erasmus says Spain is a perfect place for Pirates to improve for next season

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates striker Kermit Erasmus says their first training session at Marbella, Spain was good and that being in Europe as a team is a good experience for everyone in the squad.

The Buccaneers began their pre-season training in Rustenburg in the North West before leaving for Europe.

After taking to the field for the first time on Monday, Erasmus believes it will be great for them to play teams from different countries.

During their stay in Spain, the Sea Robbers are set to take on Maccabi Tel Aviv of Israel on 13 July, followed by a clash with Independiente of Ecuador two days later and finally, a clash against home side US Las Palmas on 19 July.

Pirates defiant

Pirates have been criticised for playing a side from Israel, but issued a statement this week defending their position.

“The first day was good, getting a feel of the field, the feel of what the environment is like and conditions, so it’s been good so far. Training has been good as well and we are looking forward to it,” goal-poacher Erasmus told the club’s media.

“Coming to Europe for the first time as a South African team it’s a great experience. Not only for myself, but everybody included in the squad. It’s great that we get to experience and play against different teams from abroad and get to test ourselves and see how far off or close we are to get to the next level.”

Pirates are coming off the back of a good season, winning two trophies – the MTN8 and the Nedbank Cup. And Erasmus reckons the club is on a good path to do better this time around.

The striker says now it’s all about focussing on consistencyand he says being in Spain is a perfect place for them to prepare for the 2023/24 DStv Premiership season.

“It’s all about improving and being consistent throughout the season. That’s what we are trying to build. We laid a good foundation last season and this is a great place for us to continue going (where we left off last season).”

Having won two trophies, the Buccaneers also managed to finish in second place on the league standings and qualified for the Caf Champions League.

Erasmus and company will be looking to do better next season by claiming the league title.