Ertugral breaks silence after Cape Town City exit

Muhsin Ertugral has broken his silence following his exit from Cape Town City this week.

On Monday, City announced that they had agreed to “mutually part ways” with Ertugral following a string of poor results that saw the team going for 10 games without a win.



“The decision comes as a collective in the best interest of the club as we look to end the 24/25 season as strongly as possible,” read a statement from City.

Following his exit, Ertugral took to social media to write a thank you message to City.

“It’s never easy to say goodbye, but sometimes the game leads us down unexpected paths.

“I’ll always be grateful for the memories, the lessons, and the incredible players I’ve had the privilege to know.

“Though some situations may seem unfortunate, I believe there’s always an opportunity to turn them into something greater.

“I wish nothing but success and good fortune for the team.

“Boys, keep pushing, stay strong, and may luck always be on your side. Thank you for everything – wishing you all the best for the journey ahead @capetowncity,” wrote Erugral on his official Instagram account.



Meanwhile, City have announced that Diogo Peral will lead the team until the end of the season and will be assisted by Lebogang Manyama and former Orlando Pirates coach Roger De Sa.

The coaching trio will be looking to take City out of the bottom half of the Betway Premiership standings when the league resumes after the international break.

City are away to 15th-placed SuperSport United in their next league encounter next week Sunday.

The Citizens are currently 13th on the log with 23 points after the same number of games played.