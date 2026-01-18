Ex-Pirates coach Riveiro lands new job in Europe

Riveiro has been without a club since he was sacked by Al-Ahly in August last year.

Former Orlando Pirates and Al-Ahly coach Jose Riveiro has been appointed as the new head coach of Swedish outfit AIK Stockholm.



Riveiro has been without a club since he was sacked by Al-Ahly in August last year.



He was linked with Pirates rivals Kaizer Chiefs, who are without a permanent coach after they parted ways with Nasreddine Nabi, and Mamelodi Sundowns.



Riveiro, however, has been adamant that he will never coach Pirates rivals in the Betway Premiership and the Spaniard has remained through to his word by joining Stockholm.



“I am very proud and happy to be part of a club that truly lives and breathes football,” Riveiro told the club website.

“AIK is a club with a strong identity, high ambitions and an enormous passion around the team.



“Now I am really looking forward to getting started, building relationships and working closely with the players and my colleagues to develop the team every day and take the next step both individually and collectively.”