Riveiro counting on new recruits to help Pirates beat Sundowns

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Jose Riveiro has revealed that the Orlando Pirates three new signings are doing well at training and are available for Saturday’s MTN8 semi-finals first leg clash against Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium.

Pirates signed striker Kermit Erasmus, midfielder Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo and goalkeeper Sipho Chaine just before the close of the transfer window last week. Riveiro believes the trio will add a lot of value to the team ahead of their important clash against Sundowns.

“We are happy with the new recruitments, we already have a group of players that have been doing very well. Now there are three more that are coming with the intention to help us and do things better and to be part of a good collective and they will give us some new tune to try to continue winning games,” said the Pirates mentor.

“The adaptation is good so far, so they will be available, but, let’s see, we are playing on Saturday so we don’t know yet who will be available or not. It is still a long way to go, but we are happy to have them in the group performing already.”

The Pirates coach has labelled the game against Sundowns as a “special fixture” and hopes that the Soweto giants will get the better of the Brazilians.

“Obviously it’s a special game in a way for all of us, players and the fans, also for the media. We will approach the game as we usually do and we are going to try to have a good day on Saturday. We know that nothing will be decided on Saturday, I don’t think so. But hopefully it is in our favour (Saturday game), but we have to play two games,” concluded the Spanish coach.