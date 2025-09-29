Betway PSL

Fifa confirm three point deduction for Bafana in World Cup qualifiers

By Jonty Mark

29 September 2025

The Lesotho match is declared 'forfeited by the representative team of South Africa by a score of 3-0.'

Hugo Broos - Bafana Bafana

Hugo Broos’ Bafana have dropped to second place in World Cup qualifying Group C. Picture: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix

World footballing body Fifa have confirmed that Bafana Bafana have been deducted three points for fielding Teboho Mokoena in a 2026 World Cup qualifying Group C clash in March against Lesotho.

Bafana will now drop to second in Group C, in a blow to their hopes of qualifying for the World Cup next year in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Bafana sanction

“The Fifa Disciplinary Committee has sanctioned the South African Football Association (SAFA) for having fielded an ineligible player, Teboho Mokoena, in the South Africa v Lesotho match played on 21 March 2025 in the Fifa World Cup 2026 preliminary competition, thereby breaching article 19 of the Fifa Disciplinary Code (FDC) and article 14 of the Fifa World Cup 2026 Preliminary Competition Regulations,” read a statement from Fifa on Monday.

“Consequently, the Fifa Disciplinary Commitee has declared the match in question to have been forfeited by the representative team of South Africa by a score of 3-0.

“SAFA has also been ordered to pay a fine of CHF 10 000 (about R215 000) to FIFA, while Teboho Mokoena has been issued with a warning.”

The decision means that Bafana, who originally won the game in March 2-0, now drop to 14 points in Group C, with a goal difference of +3.

Benin lead the group with 14 points and a goal difference of +4.

Nigeria are in third place in the group on 11 points, ahead of Rwanda on goal difference. Lesotho, meanwhile, jump to nine points from their eight games.

Still a good chance

Only the group winners are guaranteed a place in the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals. Bafana do still have a great chance of topping the group. Hugo Broos’ side will play their final two Group C qualifiers against Zimbabwe on October 10 and Rwanda on October 13.

Both games will be played in South Africa – Zimbabwe are technically at home but are playing Bafana at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban because they do not have a suitable venue in their home country.

Benin have trickier-looking games to finish off their Group C campaign – away to Rwanda and Nigeria. But the mistake by Bafana has certainly put their situation in far more jeopardy than it should have.

