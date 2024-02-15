Five things to look out for as the DStv Premiership resumes

Sundowns v Pirates is the marquee fixture of the weekend.

Sundowns’ Lucas Ribeiro celebrates after scoring the winner against Pirates in the reverse fixture in September. Picture: Backpagepix

After a lengthy break for the Africa Cup of Nations, and a short delay after the Premier Soccer League postponed the midweek fixtures, the DStv Premiership returns this weekend, starting with a Friday night clash between SuperSport United and Stellenbosch.

Phakaaathi takes a look at five things to look out for as the domestic season kicks off again.

SuperSport and Stellies look to keep up the pace in the race for second

SuperSport United and Stellenbosch are both having excellent seasons, especially Steve Barker’s Stellies, who already have the Carling Black Label Knockout trophy in the cabinet.

Stellenbosch should have a fairly fresh Jayden Adams back from the Africa Cup of Nations as should SuperSport in the form of Ricardo Goss. Adams played just 30 minutes of Bafana’s AFCON campaign, while Goss didn’t play at all.

With Sundowns so far ahead in the title race, second place is the most realistic ambition for these two sides going forward. Stellenbosch did win 1-0 at the Peter Mokaba Stadium against SuperSport in the MTN8 quarterfinals, though SuperSport won the two teams’ meeting in the Cape in the first round of the league. It should be a tight battle in Polokwane.

What team will Swallows put out against Polokwane City?

The shambles that is Moroka Swallows will finally play a DStv Premiership match when they host Polokwane City at Dobsonville Stadium on Saturday.

The Birds forfeited 3-0 wins to Golden Arrows and Mamelodi Sundowns at the end of the year after their players refused to train over unpaid salaries, and then sacked an unprecedented amount of players at the same time after an internal disciplinary progress.

Some of those have since returned to training, but it is unclear exactly what team Swallows will field against Rise and Shine. They have signed seven new players, according to a report from SABC Sport, including former Orlando Pirates defender Ntsikelelo Nyauza, and former Wits striker Letsie Koapeng.

Steve Komphela will no longer be their head coach, however, with Musa Nyatama set to take up the reins. Swallows will have to hope that all these changes do not mean they are dragged into a relegation battle.

Will Sundowns be affected by AFCON fatigue?

Mamelodi Sundowns resume what looks a romp to a seventh DStv Premiership title, with a marquee fixture at home to Orlando Pirates on Saturday. The Buccaneers were expected to mount a title challenge this season, but just haven’t been consistent enough.

Perhaps the only factor working against Sundowns could be the amount of football in the legs of their players. At least seven Sundowns players started all of the first six of Bafana’s matches at the Africa Cup of Nations, and six still started the Africa Cup of Nations bronze medal match against DR Congo.

The problem for the rest of the league is that Sundowns have a squad that is capable of dealing with most personnel issues, and they have added to their artillery in January, bringing in Tashreeq Matthews and Thembinkosi Lorch.

A Lucas Ribeiro penalty was enough for Sundowns to win at Pirates last September, and while Pirates did beat Sundowns on penalties in the MTN8 final, it is hard to see past another Masandawana win on Saturday.

A chance for Chippa’s other AFCON goalkeeper to shine

Nigeria’s new star goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali looks set to be unavailable for Chippa United on Saturday, when they face Cape Town City in the DStv Premiership.

It would have been interesting to see the response from fans to Nwabali, on Chippa’s return to the Buffalo City Stadium in East London, given the inflammatory comments Chippa Mpengesi made about supporting Nwabali and Nigeria over Bafana in their AFCON semifinal.

Instead, it is likely that Namibia goalkeeper Lloyd Kazapua will get a chance to show what he can do, in a first league start for Chippa since November. Kazapua gave a decent account of himself at the AFCON, keeping two clean sheets in three matches, though the other match was a 4-0 hammering by Bafana.

Cape Town City, meanwhile, will be keen to keep the momentum that saw them finish the year in second place on the table.

Have Johnson and Chiefs benefitted from a mid-season break?

Given the circumstances in which Cavin Johnson got the job as Kaizer Chiefs head coach, it could be that the break for the Africa Cup of Nations finals came at a good time for Amakhosi.

With Mozambican defender Edmilson Dove the only AFCON absentee from the Chiefs squad, Johnson has certainly had plenty of time to work with his players in preparing for the season resumption.

Chiefs were actually in reasonable form before the break, picking up 10 points from a possible 12, and Johnson will do doubt hope they can carry that momentum into Sunday’s game in Maritzburg away to Royal AM, while also adding a bit more cutting edge to their play.

Chiefs have basically stuck with the same squad that finished the year, with only defender Luke Fleurs added to the mix. Maybe this continuity will be good for them, but if Chiefs don’t start well, there will be plenty of questions as to why Chiefs didn’t use the January transfer window to beef up their side.