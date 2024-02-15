SuperSport not settling for second best – Johannes

"I want to be the best and I think it goes for all the other guys and the coaches as well," Johannes said in an interview with Phakaaathi.

The focus will turn back to who can try to stop Mamelodi Sundowns when the DStv Premiership resumes this weekend after the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) break.



The Brazilians are once again in the pound seat to retain their league title following an impressive showing in the first half of the season.

One would be forgiven to think that the rest of the chasing pack are playing for a second place finish. However, SuperSport United right-back Kegan Johannes has other ideas as far as the league race is concerned.

Matsatsantsa a Pitori play host to the high-flying Stellenbosch FC at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Friday evening.

“We want to be the best so we are going to go out there for each and every game and give it our best. Wherever we end up at the end of the season, if we can say that we gave it our best and we tried but we didn’t reach the goals that we set for ourselves, it’s okay we can rebuild and try again.

“To say that it’s okay we must settle for number three, four or five is not who we are as a club because we also want to be the best and compete with the best.”

Johannes reckons the break came at the right time for third-placed SuperSport who closed out 2023 with a disappointing 3-1 loss to relegation-threatened Richards Bay.

“I think the break came at a time where we also had a lot of injuries and suspensions,” the 22-year-old Johannes added.

“In a way, it gave us a chance to reflect. We obviously didn’t go to the break with the result that we wanted but we’re going into the second half of the season looking to start it off with a victory.



“Of course, Stellenbosch are a formidable side but our approach to the game is just the same as our approach to any other game. We will focus on ourselves, our principles and what we are trying to do. I think they will analyse us as well and set their team accordingly. I can’t say what their plan will be but we’re focusing on ourselves and what we can effect as a team,” concluded Johannes.

Stellies will be without the suspended left-back Fawaaz Basadien while United will also miss defender Ime Okon.