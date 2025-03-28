Former Bafana striker Ndlovu completes Gallants move

Gallants head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has welcomed the addition of the two players to his squad.

Marumo Gallants have bolstered their striking department with the acquisition of Dino Ndlovu



The former Bafana Bafana striker joins Bahlabane Ba Ntwa as a free agent having parted ways with Turkish side Sakaryaspor FC.



Gallants confirmed Ndlovu’s capture through a statement on Friday.



“As part of Marumo Gallants FC’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the squad and achieve success for the remainder of the season, the club is pleased to announce the signing of striker Dino Ndlovu,” read the club statement.

“Ndlovu, a proven goal-scorer with extensive experience in top-tier leagues, joins Gallants after parting ways with Sakaryaspor FC in Turkey. The 35-year-old has had a distinguished international career. He represented the South African national team, Bafana Bafana, on eight occasions.

“He also featured for the South Africa Under-23 team, earning two caps and scoring three goals. Ndlovu played for several teams. These include Mamelodi Sundowns, Bloemfontein Celtic, Maccabi Haifa in Israel, Anorthosis Famagusta in Cyprus, and Qarabağ in Azerbaijan.

“In 2018, he made a significant move to China, joining Zhejiang Greentown, where he scored 13 goals in 41 appearances. He later played for Changchun Yatai in the Chinese Super League.”



Bahlabane Ba Ntwa also announced that they have promoted winger Obarate Shaun Morgan from their DStv Diski Challenge team.

Gallants coach welcomes new additions

“We are delighted to welcome Dino to the Marumo Gallants family. I’ve watched Obarate play and I believe he’s talented ” said Ouaddou. “Their experience, skills, and abilities will undoubtedly strengthen our attacking line-up and enhance our chances of success.”



Ndlovu and Morgan could make their debuts when 14th-placed Gallants resume their Betway Premiership campaign with a clash against TS Galaxy at the Mbombela Stadium on Saturday.