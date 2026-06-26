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Chiefs announce Matlou and Mashiane exits as player clear-out starts

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By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

2 minute read

26 June 2026

01:46 pm

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In a statement, Amakhosi said Matlou's contract will not be renewed when it expires at the end of June 2026.

Chiefs announce Matlou and Mashiane exits as player clear-out starts

Happy Mashiane (left) and George Matlou (right) have been released by Kaizer Chiefs. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

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Kaizer Chiefs have announced that they have parted ways with midfielder George Matlou and Happy Mashiane ahead of the 2026/27 Betway Premiership season.

In a statement, Amakhosi said Matlou’s contract will not be renewed when it expires at the end of June 2026.

“After four seasons with Kaizer Chiefs, George Matlou’s contract will not be renewed when it expires at the end of June 2026.

“The 27-year-old attacking midfielder joined the Glamour Boys from Swallows FC in July 2022 and played an important role in the squad that lifted the Nedbank Cup during the 2024/25 season,” read the club statement.

Meanwhile, Mashiane has also left Amakhosi after four seasons following the mutual termination of his contract.

“Kaizer Chiefs defender Happy Mashiane has left the Club following the mutual termination of his contract.

“The Tembisa-born player joined the Amakhosi development structures as a teenager before being promoted to the senior team at the start of 2019.

“Mashiane played a key role in the squad that reached the CAF Champions League final in Morocco in 2021. Primarily operating as a left-back, the 28-year-old has scored four goals for Chiefs.

“The former under-23 international also spent a spell on loan with Siwelele FC, gaining valuable experience during the 2025/26 season,” read a short statement from Chiefs.

More player departures are expected at Chiefs as the club makes space for new arrivals.

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Betway Premiership Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs)

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