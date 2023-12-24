Bafana’s Foster back with an assist in first Burnley start in over two months

The more Foster plays, the more it is likely to raise the hopes Hugo Broos that he could yet be available for the Afcon.

Burnley’s South African striker Lyle Foster (L) vies with Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo during their English Premier League clash on Saturday. It was Foster’s first Burnley start in over two months. Picture: HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP

Bafana Bafana striker Lyle Foster returned to the Burnley starting XI on Saturday as they grabbed a precious three points in the battle against relegations with a 2-0 English Premier League victory away to Fulham.

Foster was not among the goals but he did grab an assist, playing a delightful one-two with Wilson Odobert, who rifled the Clarets in front in the 47th minute.

The 23 year-old Foster was given time off by Burnley as he dealt with mental health issues, and returned for the first time in almost two months when he came on as a half time substitute in their 2-0 loss at home to Everton on December 16.

On Saturday, Foster lasted 65 minutes before being replaced by Jay Rodriguez and generally received high praise for his efforts.

Lyle foster coming deep, bringing it down on his chest and winning a corner. 👏🏼👏🏼



My god how we have missed him — TurfCast – Burnley FC Fan Channel (@TurfCastPodcast) December 23, 2023

Afcon hope?

Burnley head coach Vincent Kompany has previously suggested Foster will not be ready to play for Bafana Bafana at next year’s Africa Cup of Nations finals. But the more he plays, the more it is likely to raise the hopes of Bafana head coach Hugo Broos that he could yet be available.

Foster’s next chance to impress in a Burnley shirt will come on Boxing Day at home to Liverpool. He has already made a serious impression in his first season in the English Premier League, with three goals and three assists in nine appearances.