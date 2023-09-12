Foster fires Bafana to narrow win over DR Congo

The Burnley striker, who has started the season with two goals in three games in the English Premier League, clearly likes coming to Orlando.

Lyle Foster looks to the heavens after scoring against DR Congo. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Lyle Foster’s third Bafana Bafana goal this year at Orlando Stadium was enough to seal a narrow 1-0 win for South Africa at home to DR Congo in an international friendly on Tuesday.

An in-form Foster also grabbed his third goal in five games for club and country this season when he fired in from close range in the 25th minute, to give Hugo Broos’ side a victory to go with their goalless draw against Namibia at the same venue on Saturday.

It remains to be seen how valuable these friendlies prove ahead of November’s Fifa World Cup qualifiers and next year’s Africa Cup of Nations finals. But Foster’s form is likely to be key to Bafana’s chances.

The Burnley striker, who has started the season with two goals in three games in the English Premier League, clearly likes coming to Orlando.

Born close to a stadium he has tattoed on his body, the former Orlando Pirates striker netted a brace against Liberia in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in March, before his winner yesterday.

Bafana captain Ronwen Williams had to pull out with illness ahead of this match so SuperSport United’s Ricardo Goss was handed a chance from the start in goal.

Percy Tau came back into the line-up, with only Foster remaining from the Bafana attack that started against Namibia. Foster played in a role just behindPirates’ in-form Zakhele Lepasa, with Mihlali Mayambela on the opposite flank to Tau.

Bathusi Aubaas continued in midfield, partnered by Mlungisi Mbunjana, the TS Galaxy man getting another chance after coming on as a substitute against Namibia.

The game started with far more zest than a few days earlier, with DR Congo helping by being as willing to attack as the home side. A shot from DRC captain Chardack Akolo was powerful but straight into the arms of Goss early on.

Tau then won the ball brilliantly high up the pitch and sent in a low cross that was inches behind a flying Lepasa.

At the other end an error in midfield from Mbunjana a led to Yoanne Wissa finding himself free on the edge of the area, but he fired over.

Bafana struck in the 25th minute, as Foster won a corner, and from the resulting set piece, Tau sent in a high cross that looked a bit too long, but Mayambela did well to head across goal. Mothobi Mvala’s touch was even better and his cross was cleared only into the path of Foster, who sent an unerring finish into the corner of the net.

DR Congo only had goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi in their starting line-up from the team that had qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations finals on Saturday with a 2-0 win over Sudan.

Nonetheless, they could field a strong side, especially going forward, with Stuttgart winger Silas, Brentford striker Wissa and Besiktas’ Jackson Muleka all looking bright.

Still, Bafana stayed solid at the back, with Goss having little to do in the opening half.

Two minutes before the break, Bafana had a great chance to double their lead as Aubaas surged forward from midfield, and a series of slick passes led to Tau putting Aubaas through, but he shot wide.

DR Congo started the second half on the attack and Akolo’s turn and strike went wide, before Wissa nearly got on the end of an inswinging cross.

A fine run from Muleka then set up Akolo with a wonderful chance, but he shot straight at Goss.

Right after that, Mbunjana appeared to be fouled on the edge of his box, but the referee waved play on and Muleka’s effort was well saved by the SuperSport ‘keeper.

A fruitless night for Lepasa on his home ground ended when he was replaced by Lebo Mothiba in the 69th minute.

And Mothiba almost got in on goal three minutes later as Tau sent a terrific pass through, but it was just cleared before it reached the Strasbourg man and another advancing substitute, Monnapule Saleng.

With five minutes left, Bafana almost doubled their lead as Tau again set up Aubaas, but his deflected low shot was brilliantly tipped wide by Lionel Mpasi.