Local Soccer

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Local Soccer

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Football Journalist
1 minute read
30 Jun 2023
10:15 am

Orlando Pirates intensify preparations for new season

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Jose Riveiro’s charges will also go to Spain ahead of new season.

Orlando Pirates players attend training
Orlando Pirates players attend pre-season training at High-Performance Centre in Pretoria. (Picture: Pirates/Twitter)

Orlando Pirates‘ preparations for the 2023/24 DStv Premiership season began this week, with the team taking the first part of pre-season preparations to the High-Performance Centre in Pretoria.

ALSO READ: Chiefs appoint Ntseki as head coach, Zwane demoted to assistant

The Buccaneers then travel to Rustenburg and then Spain as they continue getting ready for the start of the new campaign.

“It is all hands-on-deck for Orlando Pirates as the team gears up for the season ahead. After a five-week break from club activity, the players marked their return with visits to the High-Performance Centre in Tshwane on Monday to undergo the first part of preseason, which involves medicals and general assessments,” the club wrote on their website.

“The double-champions will conclude all observations this week, before heading to Rustenburg to mark the official start of the 2023 pre-season schedule.”

Pirates’ physiotherapist Kutlwano Molefe says they have started with the physical, physiological and psychological base on the players before moving on to other things.

ALSO READ: Ramoreboli returns to Botswana after failing to get a contract in SA

READ MORE
LISTEN: Molefi Ntseki - a Chiefs masterplan, or a Chiefs without a plan?

“The holiday season is over, it is time to knuckle down and prepare for the season ahead. However, before we begin with conditioning and football work, we need to first establish a physical, physiological and psychological base that will determine the rest of the season. This is probably one of the most important parts of the season.” said the Bucs physio.

The Sea Robbers, who won the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup last season, have four new players in their squad, with the team having acquired the services of Katlego Otladisa, Patrick Maswanganyi, Melusi Buthelezi and Sephelelo Baloni. 

Read more on these topics