Hlongwane hails ‘fantastic feeling’ after scoring for Chiefs

'As a striker, you know that you might only get one chance to score during a match, that's when you have to be ready,' said the Chiefs attacker.

Naledi Hlongwane scored the winner for Kaizer Chiefs against PEC Zwolle on Tuesday. Picture: Nokwanda Zondi/BackpagePix

Chiefs’ young striker Naledi Hlongwane was ecstatic after scoring the winner for Amakhosi in their 1-0 friendly win over Dutch Eredivisie side PEC Zwolle on Tuesday.

Chiefs’ young talent

The 19 year-old was given his first professional contract by Chiefs in April and is a part of Nasreddine Nabi’s squad currently in camp in the Netherlands ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Hlongwane got his opportunity on Tuesday following an injury to Chiefs’ new Portuguese striker Flavio Da Silva.

And he made the most of it by netting in the 56th minute, slotting home after the Zwolle ‘keeper had parried Mduduzi Shabalala’s effort.

It was Chiefs’ first win of their training camp, after losing their previous three training matches.

“We have a great understanding, as we basically grew up together,” Hlongwane told the Chiefs official website on his relationship with Shabalala.

“So, I know exactly what run to make, depending on the situation, and ‘Shabba’ knows what I will do.

“This time he decided to shoot at goal. As a striker, you know that you might only get one chance to score during a match, that’s when you have to be ready. So, I ran towards the goalkeeper, hoping that the ball would bounce back into the field from him.

One more match in the Netherlands

“And that’s how it happened. Scoring the goal was a fantastic feeling!”

Chiefs will play their final training match in the Netherlands against FC Twente on Wednesday. Kick off is at 7pm.