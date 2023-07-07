Human open to Chiefs move, responds to Kadodia’s betrayal comment

By Katlego Modiba

Rowan Human is open to joining Kaizer Chiefs from relegated Maritzburg United if he gets his wish to remain in the DStv Premiership.



Human is heavily linked with a move to the Soweto giants as well as SuperSport United ahead of the new season.

His reputation as an attacking midfielder with an eye for goal would have been enhanced when he came off the bench to rescue a point for Bafana Bafana with a wonderful goal in the 1-1 draw against Namibia in a COSAFA Cup group match on Wednesday.



The 22-year-old was one of United’s standout performers over a disappointing season that saw the Team of Choice relegated via the promotion play-offs system.



“Yes, they (Kaizer Chiefs) are a big team and they have good players so I wouldn’t say no to going there,” Human said to Thabiso Mosia on Radio 2000’s Game On weekly sports show.



“They have a good team and I feel like they need to compete for trophies. I’m not too sure about being linked with SuperSport United and how that is going but I haven’t heard anything so I’m not sure but to work with Gavin Hunt is always something good because he gave me an opportunity as a young boy.



“As it stands I’m not sure because I’m at the COSAFA Cup with Bafana and I’m focused on this now and after that I will know where I need to be. At the moment, my representatives are still in discussions with the club (Maritzburg United) and working on a deal but as far as I know, I’m still contracted to Maritzburg.”



He added: “I would love to stay in the PSL and I haven’t thought about playing in the second division.”



Human also addressed the big elephant in the room after Maritzburg chairman Farook Kadodia released a statement questioning the player’s commitment following the drop to the Motsepe Foundation Championship saying he felt ‘betrayed’.



“I think they (players) didn’t take it too lightly, because at the end of the day, it’s their names and reputations that are basically being tarnished by the statement,” he said.



“But the chairman spoke out of anger and as a footballer owner, I’m sure to see your team in that situation you are not going to be happy so the chairman spoke out of anger and a lot of players didn’t take it in a good way.”