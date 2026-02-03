Hunt – Chiefs could win the league

'The league position doesn’t lie,' said the Stellenbosch head coach.

Stellenbosch FC head coach Gavin Hunt is impressed with the work done by Kaizer Chiefs co-head coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze.

Hunt – They (Chiefs) are more settled than us

The former Amakhosi mentor will lead Stellies into battle this evening against Chiefs in the last 32 of the Nedbank Cup. And Hunt was full of praise for his high-flying opponents at the pre-match press conference.

ALSO READ: Chiefs’ Petersen shows that hard work pays off

The well-travelled coach even believes Chiefs can win the Betway Premiership this season.

“They (Chiefs) are much more settled than us and on a better run. They have won a few games now and haven’t conceded,” said Hunt.

“That is testament to the coaching staff and players. They lost their coach (Nasreddine Nabi) early in the season and these guys (Ben Youssef and Kaze) have stepped in and done a good job. You have to give them credit.

“They are a good side, they are playing more free flowing (now). They have won a few games and have a bit of confidence. The league position doesn’t lie (Chiefs are third in the table at the midway point of the Premiership season).

“They are doing very well and they could win the league this year.”

Stellies are struggling in the league this season, winning just four of 15 matches so far. Hunt joined the club during the break for the Africa Cup of Nations finals, after Steve Barker left to take up the head coach role at Tanzanian giants AS Simba.

Stellies in relegation trouble

The Cape Winelands side did beat Sekhukhune 1-0 in their first Premiership game under Hunt, but are still only a point ahead of 15th-placed Orbit College in the relegation play-off spot.

All this means Stellies need to focus on the league more than anything, but Hunt believes a good cup run could also help their bid for safety.

“Cups always give you that day in the sun,” said Hunt, who won the Nedbank Cup with Moroka Swallows in 2004 and with SuperSport United in 2012.

ALSO READ: Chiefs’ Kaze lauds Maboe’s ‘amazing football IQ’

“I like the league, it shows consistency, but everyone loves a cup final day in their new suits. I have been to a few of those finals, I lost most of them, but anyway.

“Staying in the cup can also give you a bit of momentum in the league. Would I change it for three points? Maybe not now but cups are great!”