Hunt deletes tweet laughing at Kaizer Chiefs over Ntseki appointment

By Jonty Mark

Former Kaizer Chiefs head coach Gavin Hunt was swift to delete a tweet apparently laughing at Kaizer Chiefs for appointing former Bafana head coach Molefi Ntseki as the new Amakhosi head coach.

Chiefs announced on Wednesday evening that they had appointed Ntseki, moving him from the position of the club’s head of technical and youth, to head coach, replacing Arthur Zwane, who was demoted to Chiefs assistant coach alongside Dillon Sheppard.

The move came as a shock, as Chiefs had been reported to be in negotiations with Noureddine Nabi over his appointment as Zwane’s replacement, with no mention that Ntseki, who failed to take Bafana Bafana to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, would be given the job.

Ntseki was appointed as Chiefs’ head of technical and youth just after Hunt was fired at the end of May 2021. And the SuperSport head coach, who was fired less than a season into the Chiefs job, appeared to find the decision to appoint Ntseki as Chiefs’ new head coach rather amusing, before quickly deleting his opinion.

Twitter doesn’t miss

Is Gavin Hunt laughing at…



1. Ntseki ball?



2. Mangethe since he sabotaged him?



or



3. That Kaizer Chiefs FC is finished? pic.twitter.com/phJEuSkFGA— Sundowns_Fanatic08 💛 👆 (@Madumetja__M08) June 28, 2023