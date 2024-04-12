Local Soccer

12 Apr 2024

Hunt says SuperSport must be ready for Stellies, whatever the weather

'Obviously, the tactical approach will change according to the conditions,' said the SuperSport head coach.

SuperSport United head coach Gavin Hunt says SuperSport may have to change their tactics if the weather in the Cape is inclement. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

SuperSport United head coach Gavin Hunt says his side will have to be tactically flexible, when they take on in-form Stellenbosch FC in a a tricky Nedbank Cup quarterfinal clash at the Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday.

Gavin Hunt and his charges travel to the Western Cape, which has been hit by severe storms recently. Some schools in affected areas remain closed due to the adverse weather conditions.

According to the South African weather service, no rain is expected in the Cape Winelands area on Saturday. However, Hunt is cognisant of the fact they might have to change their tactics for the Stellies game, that is scheduled to kick-off at 3 pm in the Mother City.

“We have to try and get a team out there and obviously conditions will play a big part. Hopefully, we’ll get a calmer day than it has been over there in the last couple of days,” he said.

“Obviously, the tactical approach will change according to the conditions. We will see because it is a rugby pitch and it’s always difficult to play there so we will have a couple of ways of doing things.

“I think when you get to this time of the season, it’s not about what you do in training because that should have all been set in stone. It’s about the mental preparation for games.

“We have been busy, especially, in the last couple of months. This is the first time we haven’t played in midweek. Next week it starts again which is fine and we want to stay in the cup because it keeps us busy.”

Stellenbosch come into the clash against Matsatsantsa a Pitori on the back of a 20-game unbeaten run in all competitions. The last time the current Carling Knockout champions tasted defeat was in a DStv Premiership match against run away league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns in September last year.

“They have done great and the proof was them obviously winning the Carling Knockout. So there’s a lot of good work going on behind the scenes and they are in a good position in the league,” Hunt acknowledged.

“They have sold well which is important and they have also bought well. I mean (Iqraam) Rayners changed their whole season from last year. They were bottom of the league midway but they haven’t looked back since he has gone there from us.

“So you have to commend them for the way they run the club. It’s not a fluke that they find themselves where they are and we are a club that needs to get back there doing it our way because we’re fighting in the same space.”

Read more on these topics

Gavin Hunt Nedbank Cup Stellenbosch F.C. SuperSport United F.C.

