Modiba backs new signings to boost Sundowns’ title push

“They are very good signings for us and hopefully they can help us in the team," Modiba said.

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Aubrey Modiba believes the club’s latest signings can play a key role as the Brazilians target success across multiple fronts in the second half of the season.

Sundowns have bolstered their squad with the additions of attacking duo Monnapule Saleng and Brayan León, as well as defender Khulumani Ndamane, as they look to maintain their dominance domestically and push deeper in the CAF Champions League.

ALSO READ: ‘Interesting fixture’, Pirates’ Rasebotja reacts to Cup draw

Saleng arrives with proven pedigree, having previously enjoyed an impressive spell at Orlando Pirates before falling out of favour, while León makes the move from Colombia as a relatively unknown prospect.

Ndamane, meanwhile, earned his switch to Chloorkop following a standout breakthrough campaign with TS Galaxy.

“They are very good signings for us and hopefully they can help us in the team,” Modiba said.

“They bring quality and depth in the team so that we can be able to do well in the Nedbank Cup and defend our league title, and there’s also the Champions League.”

The versatile full-back was speaking on Thursday night at the official launch of the 2026 Nedbank Cup, fresh from Africa Cup of Nations duty with Bafana Bafana.

Sundowns were drawn against Motsepe Foundation Championship outfit Gomora United in the last 32 round of the upcoming competition.

“This is a tournament that has been eluding us for a long time. We lost in the final before and it’s never nice to lose in the final,” Modiba said during a mixed-zone interview with reporters.

“So for us, it’s better to do well than last season where we reached the semi-finals. Hopefully we can reach the final and then hopefully win it.”

Attention will now turn back to league matters, with the defending Betway Premiership champions set to resume their campaign against ORBIT College at Loftus Versfeld on Monday night.

Modiba stressed the importance of securing maximum points as Sundowns look to set the tone for the remainder of the season.

“It will be a tough game because we haven’t played them yet in the league or in any competition,” he concluded.

ALSO READ: Petersen targets another Nedbank Cup with Chiefs

“So yes, we will watch their games and how they have been doing in the league but it will be tough because every game is tough in the PSL. They are very important three points so that we start off the year in a good way.”