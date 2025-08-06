Mngqithi – we are all gunning for Cardoso’s Sundowns

'Cardoso must know it will not be easy for him,' said the Arrows head coach.

Manqoba Mngqithi says all the teams in the Betway Premiership will be out to take down Mamelodi Sundowns this season.

The Golden Arrows head coach was replaced at Sundowns last season by Miguel Cardoso, who led Masandawana to an eighth consecutive Premiership title.

Mngqithi – ‘All the teams will be gunning for him’

“Cardoso must know it will not be easy for him. All the teams will be gunning for him, including myself,” said Mngqithi this week, at the Premiership launch in Sandton.

As a previously long-serving member of the Sundowns coaching staff, Mngqithi is probably better placed than most to explain why Masandawana have had such consistent success.

“It is the (squad) depth more than anything,” said Mngqithi.

“It is a not a privilege we can have as smaller teams. The budget for that is too difficult to manage. (At Arrows) When we start the season we have to help give confidence to our youngsters and that that can be a springboard to gain the depth necessary for the team to do well.

“It is what is on the bench and in the stands that ultimately wins the league. Not the starting 11.

“If Sundowns have no (Teboho) Mokoena, they have (Bathusi) Aubaas. If they have no Marcelo (Allende) they have (Jayden) Adams, or (Sphelele) Mkhulise. It is the same (quality of) team. But we must hope and pray for the growth of other teams.”

Substitutes advantage

Mngqithi also believes that Sundowns have benefitted from the increase from three to five substitutes, available to teams since 2020.

“One reason why it makes it very difficult for teams to compete with Sundowns is the five subs,” he said.

“I challenge any team in the league. Can you go to Pirates and find the same quality (on the bench)?

“Or at Chiefs? Or Arrows? But Sundowns have ten players on the bench that are good enough to start.

“I am not saying it should be stopped, but the truth of the matter is that when a team like Sundowns has so many players of high calibre on the bench and in the stands, that is where the league is won.”

On top of this, Mngqithi also picked out the fact that Sundowns tend to almost always beat the so-called smaller teams in the league.

‘In the PSL you no longer know’

“In the PSL you no longer know who can beat who,” he added.

“But if you can find Sundowns not winning against Stellenbosch, Chiefs or Pirates, they will not lose against Polokwane City or Magesi. That is where teams like Sundowns capitalise … they make sure they win 90 percent of their games against smaller teams.”

Mngqithi’s Arrows will start their season with a visit to Premiership new boys Siwelele FC at the Seisa Ramabodu Stadium in Mangaung on Saturday.