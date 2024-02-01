‘It’s not over’, Ndah believes Pirates can still win league title

"Maybe if it was like two or three games left I’d have said it’s over for us," said Ndah.

While many say Mamelodi Sundowns will lift the DStv Premiership again this season, Orlando Pirates defender Olisa Ndah believes Bucs still have a chance to claim the title.

ALSO READ: Williams recalls ’96 AFCON success after Bafana win over Morocco

This is despite the fact that Pirates trail the log leaders and defending champions by 13 points and have played two more games than the Brazilians.



“It [the gap between Pirates and Sundowns] is 10 points and we have like 15 games to play [in fact, Pirates are left with 14 matches while Sundowns still have 16 games to play in the league],” Pirates defender Ndah was quoted as saying by The Sowetan.

“I really don’t think the league is over yet. Ten points is really nothing. Maybe if it was like two or three games left I’d have said it’s over for us. We didn’t really finish the first round of the season the way we’d have wanted but we have the second round to redeem ourselves.”

“We still have a lot of things to fight for, there’s still the Nedbank Cup as well,” he continued.

“It will take a lot of focus and dedication from us to give it a real go in both the league and the Nedbank Cup. We are ready for that.”

ALSO READ: Bafana success is ‘no surprise’ for midfield maestro Mokoena

Ndah has made 14 appearances in all competitions for Bucs this season.