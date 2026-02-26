Cardoso focused on Sekhukhune as Soweto Derby looms

'Everyone still needs to play each other and of course at the end of the championship, we will see the mathematics,' he said.

All eyes will be fixed on the Soweto Derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon, a clash that could have significant implications at the summit of the Betway Premiership.

Title race gathers pace

Victory for the Buccaneers would see them temporarily reclaim top spot in the standings. Mamelodi Sundowns will watch developments closely as the title race gathers pace.

The Brazilians return to action on Sunday when they host Sekhukhune United at Loftus Versfeld, aiming to build on their hard-fought midweek triumph over AmaZulu.

ALSO READ: Ex-Chiefs striker sentenced to 12 years in prison for drug dealing

Asked how he expects the title race to unfold, Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso was measured in his response, emphasising that much can still change with 13 matches remaining in the run-in. Notably, Sundowns are unbeaten in 10 previous meetings against Babina Noko across all competitions.

“Everyone still needs to play each other and of course at the end of the championship, we will see the mathematics. The more points our opponents lose it’s best for us but I’m sure they want us to also lose points,” Cardoso said.

“I think the most important thing for us is to win against Sekhukhune United. That should be the focus we need to have. We still have Chiefs to play but it’s still far, so when the time arrives we will look at them.”

Cardoso also provided an injury update on his squad, confirming that new signing Monnapule Saleng has made progress, while there are still question marks over Arthur Sales after missing the club’s last three outings.

“There’s a lot of information about players that are injured. It’s very important that people look at the release from our media. Saleng is still injured and it’s a situation that is still progressing, let’s see when he will be able to help the team,” he added.

Cardoso – ‘Arthur is still out’

“Arthur is still out and those are positions where we need energy and the characteristics that the two can bring but I’m very happy because of the performance of Tsiki (Katlego Ntsabeleng). He’s not Arthur or Saleng but the characteristics he has, I think he gives a lot to the team.”

ALSO READ: Sundowns’ Cardoso slams booing, rejects favouritism claims

The defending champions currently sit at the top of the table due to a better strike rate. They are level on 38 points with Pirates and share an identical goal difference of 19, but Sundowns edge their rivals with 27 goals scored, one more than the Buccaneers after 17 league matches.