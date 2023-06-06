Kgatlana back for Banyana as Ellis announces World Cup preliminary squad

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

After announcing her 36-woman preliminary squad for the Fifa Women’s World Cup, Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis says this was one of the most difficult squads she has had to select.

Ellis will now take a look at certain players before making her final selection of 23 players that will go to the tournament.

Thembi Kgatlana is back in the team after a long lay-off for an injury she picked up at the Caf Women’s Africa Cup of Nations last year.

A difficult selection

Ellis believes this is a good squad to choose her final team from and she says it was difficult to select because most players have raised their hands in the Sasol League and the Hollywoodbets Super League.

“It’s most probably one of the most difficult selections I’ve ever had to make. As a coach you always say players must raise their hand and make it difficult. And it has been very difficult (selecting the preliminary squad). Congratulations to the players that have made the preliminary squad. We are always saying players must raise their hands, and many of them have raised the hands,” Ellis told Safa.net.

“We are going to do a final selection. That is even going to be even more difficult, but this is the group of players that we think will do the job for us.”

Meanwhile, veteran defender Janine van Wyk had to turn down the call-up due to an injury, with the team set to assemble for camp on 12 June.

Banyana preliminary squad:

Goalkeepers: Andile Dlamini, Kaylin Swart, Regirl Ngobeni, Asa Rabalao Defenders: Asanda Hadebe, Karabo Dhlamini, Fikile Magama, Cimone Sauls, Lebohang Ramalepe, Tiiesetso Makhubela, Lonathemba Mhlongo, Noko Matlou, Bambanani Mbane, Bongeka Gamede

Midfielders: Thubelihle Shamase, Kholosa Biyana, Thalea Smidt, Refiloe Jane, Sibulele Holweni, Linda Motlhalo, Nomvula Kgoale, Robyn Moodaly, Amogelang Motau

Forwards: Nicole Michael, Gabriela Salgado, Sphumelele Shamase, Jermaine Seoposenwe, Noxolo Cesane, Melinda Kgadiete, Nthabiseng Majiya, Lelona Daweti, Wendy Shongwe, Ntombifikile Ndlovu, Hilda Magaia, Thembi Kgatlana.