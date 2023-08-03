Kgatlana decided to stay with Banyana despite losing three family members

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Emotions were high for Banyana Banyana Fifa Women’s World Cup hero Thembi Kgatlana, who revealed that she lost three family members while in camp for the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

Kgatlana scored the all-important goal for Banyana in their last group game of the competition against Italy.

In a closely contested match between the South Africans and the Italians, Kgatlana and her teammates managed to fight their way back into the game and win the match 3-2 thanks to a stoppage-time goal by the Mohlakeng-born striker.

The win saw Banyana finish in second place in Group G with four points, just behind group winners Sweden. They will now play the Netherlands in the last 16 on Sunday in Sydeny.

Deciding to stay with the team despite having family issues was brave from Kgatlana, who also shared that the team got a lot of criticism after their opening two games against Sweden and Argentina.

“I’m emotional. I’ve been in camp pushing every day. I chose to be with this team and we’ve got a lot of criticism. It’s football and it’s about who wants it the best,” said Kgatlana.

“Over the last three weeks I’ve lost three family members. I could have gone home, but I chose to stay with my girls, because that’s how much it means.”

The striker recently came back into the squad after recovering from a lengthy Achilles tendon injury which she sustained during last year’s Caf Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon).

Kgatlana, who was leading the team in the absence of Refiloe Jane, praised her teammates for the job they did against Italy.

“I’ve also come back from a very brutal injury and for me to be here and play for the country and represent every girl that wants to be here and make history with the girls for South Africa, everyone deserves it,” she added.

“It was a team effort. We might have messed the two games up, but this one was something we had to dig deep for. The girls are happy and we have made history.”