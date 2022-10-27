Kgoale unfazed by Banyana’s World Cup opponents

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Nomvula Kgoale is unfazed about Banyana Banyana’s opponents at the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup to be held in Australia and New Zealand.

The South African women’s team was drawn in Group G alongside Sweden, Italy and Argentina.



Kgoale, who was part of South Africa’s dream team that won the Caf Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) title, believes South Africa have what it takes to go through to the next round of the world showpiece.

“At Banyana we like to say the ball is rolling and it could go either way, you know what I mean? We know that all those countries are good, they are amazing, and they have done this and that. Statistics can tell you facts and where they are situated geographically. But at the end of the day it is all about the work you put in, it is about what you do on the field,” said Kgoale.

“We won the Wafcon because we believed that we can, not thinking that there is Nigeria who won the Wafcon eight or ten times, we didn’t care about that. We just wanted the gold medal and that’s what happened.”

Kgoale understands that there are a lot of expectations from the team, especially since they didn’t do that well during the last World Cup in France after winning the continental tournament.

“It is more natural for people to say that (the team doing better than in 2019) because they want to see progression for one to see growth going forward. So, it is up to us as the girls to put the work in, but we obviously need that support.”