Khune reveals how wife’s pampering led to him gaining weight

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Newly wed, Itumeleng Khune enjoyed the comforts of having someone spoil him so much that the Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper gained excessive weight.

Speaking about how he gained weight for the first time on Thursday, Khune said he enjoyed his wife’s cooking and ended up unknowingly overindulging.

“I actually thought about that (the weight issue) on my way here this morning,” said Khune when asked about his weight loss program.

“I think that just after getting married, my wife was spoiling me at home. I would sometimes eat six meals in one day…

“I mean every two minutes she would ask if I was fine or if I needed something (to eat). And without realising it, I was agreeing to everything she was offering.

“I didn’t realise that I was gaining weight but a lot of people could see that,” explained Khune who says he is now as fit as a fiddle.

“I would judge myself when I got on the field, I could perform the same way I had been performing. But as the club has the structures to (monitor weight), when we do our weights I was told that mine fluctuates…

“But now I can safely say that the program has worked and I am back to my normal self and I can even feel the fit of the kit is loose and tight as it used to be. I feel like I am 12 years old again.

“I feel great, and I feel I can still compete. I want to compete here (at Chiefs) and get back to the Bafana setup again.”

He revealed that he shed more than 10kg to get to the level he is at now. Khune has taken his No. 1 spot at Chiefs back.

“At some point I was 94 and I went down to 84 but I still want to shed more weight until people start saying, ‘that one is sick’,” he says.