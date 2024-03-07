Komphela returns to Arrows after Swallows exit

Arrows confirmed Komphela's return through their social media account on Thursday.

Following his controversial exit from Moroka Swallows last month, coach Steve Komphela has found a new home at DStv Premiership side Golden Arrows.



This marks the return to Abafana Bes’thende for Komphela, having coached the club between 2018 and 2020 before he left them to join Mamelodi Sundowns as a senior coach.



“Lamontville Golden Arrows welcomes back coach Steve Komphela, who is no stranger to the club, the values and culture of the club. We look forward to his knowledge and guidance as we seek to finish the season strong. Welcome back Steve,” read a tweet from the club.



Arrows did not specify which role Komphela will occupy, but word is that he will replace Mabhuti Khenyeza as head coach, with Khenyeza and Musa Bilankulu as his assistants.

Komphela left Swallows under a bit of cloud last month. After being sidelined by the club since the resumption of the DStv Premiership campaign following the conclusion of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast, Komphela was finally shown the exit door by Swallows towards the end of February.



Komphela did an interview with SABC radio where he lamented Swallows general manager Elasto Kapowezha for his unprofessionalism.



“If you put a guy in a position and say manage a team, but he is not capable or efficient enough, then you have to find a way to remove them. But if you don’t remove them, they are there and they continue in their way of doing things that are anti-progress. Then you ask yourself, is this guy deliberately doing this or not? Because at some point, there is obedience and there is malicious obedience,” said Komphela in part.



Kapowezha also went to the same radio show as Komphela and refuted Komphela’s claims, saying the coach’s accusations are far-fetched.



“I have been at the club (for a long time), this is my fifth season and it could not be that looking at the experiences that one had acquired over the years, and what coach Steve said. Things like taking a pre-match meal in the gym, wow. For me, that was far-fetched.”



Komphela first game in charge of Arrows is against Polokwane City on Sunday.