Mngqithi to snub Chiefs and remain with Sundowns?

The football agent added that they will have more clarity on Mngqithi's future at Sundowns in the next week or so.

Manqoba Mngqithi’s agent Mike Makaab has given an update on his contract situation at Mamelodi Sundowns.



ALSO READ: Chiefs confirm Khune’s return ahead of Soweto derby



Mngqithi will see his current deal with Sundowns expiring at the end of the season.



The 52-year-old coach has been linked with the head coaching job at Kaizer Chiefs, but it looks like Amakhosi will miss out on his services as, according to his agent, Mngqithi is “happy” at Chloorkop.



Makaab says talks over a new contract with Sundowns are ongoing.



“We, at the moment, are speaking to Mamelodi Sundowns,” Makaab told Gagasi FM.



“Manqoba is happy at the club, we have said this all along and now it depends on us coming to an agreement with the club to extend his contract.”



The football agent added that they will have more clarity on Mngqithi’s future at Sundowns in the next week or so.



“It’s still early days as far as the negotiations are concerned, but I am hoping that within the next 7 to 14 days, so within the next couple of weeks we will have more clarity on Manqoba’s future.



ALSO READ: ‘They don’t have the team at heart’, Katsande on Chiefs players



Mngqithi is in his 10th season with Sundowns, having joined the Brazilians from Golden Arrows as an assistant coach to Pitso Mosimane in February 2014.



The 52-year-old has also coached AmaZulu and Chippa United in his coaching career that started at Arrows in 2007.