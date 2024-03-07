Local Soccer

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Local Soccer

Khaya Ndubane

By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

2 minute read

7 Mar 2024

11:01 am

Mngqithi to snub Chiefs and remain with Sundowns?

The football agent added that they will have more clarity on Mngqithi's future at Sundowns in the next week or so.

Mngqithi to snub Chiefs and remain with Sundowns?

Mamelodi Sundowns assistant coach Manqoba Mngqithi (Shaun Roy/BackpagePix)

Manqoba Mngqithi’s agent Mike Makaab has given an update on his contract situation at Mamelodi Sundowns.

ALSO READ: Chiefs confirm Khune’s return ahead of Soweto derby

Mngqithi will see his current deal with Sundowns expiring at the end of the season.

The 52-year-old coach has been linked with the head coaching job at Kaizer Chiefs, but it looks like Amakhosi will miss out on his services as, according to his agent, Mngqithi is “happy” at Chloorkop.

Makaab says talks over a new contract with Sundowns are ongoing.

“We, at the moment, are speaking to Mamelodi Sundowns,” Makaab told Gagasi FM.

“Manqoba is happy at the club, we have said this all along and now it depends on us coming to an agreement with the club to extend his contract.”

The football agent added that they will have more clarity on Mngqithi’s future at Sundowns in the next week or so.

“It’s still early days as far as the negotiations are concerned, but I am hoping that within the next 7 to 14 days, so within the next couple of weeks we will have more clarity on Manqoba’s future.

ALSO READ: ‘They don’t have the team at heart’, Katsande on Chiefs players

Mngqithi is in his 10th season with Sundowns, having joined the Brazilians from Golden Arrows as an assistant coach to Pitso Mosimane in February 2014.

The 52-year-old has also coached AmaZulu and Chippa United in his coaching career that started at Arrows in 2007.

Read more on these topics

DStv Premiership Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns) Manqoba Mngqithi Mike Makaab

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime WATCH: Teen cousins allegedly kidnapped outside school, police launch manhunt
Local News Fatal Roodepoort road rage attack: Suspect hands himself over
Education SAHRC: Uniform policies must allow pupils to dress according to gender identity and expression
Celebs And Viral ‘I have been in this court 51 times’ − Basetsana Kumalo as Jackie Phamotse gets sentencing date
News Mantashe allays fears about looming gas crisis in SA

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe