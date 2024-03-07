Middendorp slams Riveiro for ‘wanting reaction’ from him

"I coached in the Bundesliga over years and I've never seen something like this," said Middendorp.

While the battle inside the field was intense during the DStv Premiership game between Orlando Pirates and Cape Town Spurs, there was also a heated argument between the club’s coaches Jose Riveiro and Ernst Middendorp on the touchline.

The two coaches had a verbal exchange during the game which ended in a 1-1 draw at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday.

Middendorp alleged that Riveiro wanted a reaction from him and he got it.



“I don’t know what it (the argument) was about. It was a fantastic time when you had colleagues like Giovanni Trapattoni, Otto Rehhagel, Franz Beckenbauer, Jurgen Klopp and so on, I can continue. I coached in the Bundesliga over years and I’ve never seen something like this, I don’t know what it is but somebody (Pirates coach) wanted a reaction and he got it,” Middendorp stated.

“Colleagues being colleagues in the soccer industry in particular here in SA, it’s not existing, let’s be clear and very honest.”

Meanwhile, Middendorp has cautioned his young Spurs team to avoid complacency.



Spurs have started the year on a good note in the league. They have recorded two wins and one draw in their last three league fixtures, collecting seven points in the process. But, they remain at the bottom the league standings with 11 points after 19 games.

“We must stay humble. We must not push ourselves into a comfort zone. If we do so, we will destroy our potential. We are very happy, good. In three days we have our next challenge with Stellenbosch,” concluded Middendorp.