Kwinika believes Chiefs’ luck can turn against Pirates

'It is better to create chances to score than not,' said the Chiefs defender.

Kaizer Chiefs defender Zitha Kwinika is hopeful the Gods of chance can be on Amakhosi’s side on Saturday, so that they can beat Orlando Pirates and win the first Betway Premiership Soweto derby of the season at FNB Stadium.

Chiefs’ finishing woes

Chiefs have created plenty of opportunities to score this season, but their finishing has let them down, and not for the first time in recent years. They trail Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns by eight points heading into Saturday’s match.

With Amakhosi’s profligacy in front of goal seeing them also knocked out of the Caf Confederation Cup and Nedbank Cup, the Premiership is now their only hope of salvaging a trophy from their season.

“It is one of those things that keeps us going,” said Kwinika on Chiefs’ woes in front of goal. Heading into the derby, Amakhosi have scored just 16 goals in 16 Premiership games.

“It is better to create chances to score than not. It is just about getting the composure and the right technique. Maybe we can call on Lady Luck to come on Saturday.”

If Chiefs in general have the positivity of Kwinika, that might just happen. On Tuesday, in the 2-1 defeat to Stellenbosch, Ashley Du Preez basically missed an open goal.

“Can I be honest?,” said Kwinika.

“I have to say to Ashley ‘I know good things happen in football and when you get another opportunity you will score and we will celebrate with you.'”

Pirates beat Chiefs in both Betway Premiership derbies last season. But pretty much out of nowhere, it was Chiefs who beat Pirates in the Nedbank Cup final last May.

Could that be a good omen for Chiefs heading into Saturday?

“Maybe. But that is why we always say this game is not about what you are doing. On the day something special just happens,” said Kwinika.

“It is a game of small margins … I have never seen a derby where one team dominates for 90 minutes. It is about what you do when you are on top and how you deal with the pressure that is the defining factor.”

Kwinika, now 32-years-old, actually came through Chiefs’ development structures and was promoted to the first team in 2014.

But he never played for the senior team, moving on to Chippa United, Thanda Royal Zulu, Bidvest Wits and Stellenboch before rejoining Amakhosi in 2022.

‘They are a lucky group’

Kwinika believes it is easier now for younger players to break into the Chiefs team.

“They are a lucky group,” he said.

“When I was promoted to Chiefs the changing room was something else. It was hard for you to get an opportunity to play, let alone in a Soweto derby. There was Mandla (Masango) and George (Maluleka), But the rest were senior players.”

So what would he say to a young Kwinika, who know has over 50 caps for Chiefs?

“I would just say you need to stay in there, we don’t know what is ahead of us. Eventually things do come right.”