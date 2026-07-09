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Kaizer Chiefs unveil new jersey

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Compiled by Jonty Mark

Football Editor

2 minute read

9 July 2026

11:08 am

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'The away jersey roars with pride and is one very strong jersey,' said Jessica Motaung.

Kaizer Chiefs new jerseys

Kaizer Chiefs launched their new home and away kits on Thursday. Picture: Kaizer Chiefs

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Kaizer Chiefs launched their new home and away jerseys on Thursday under the mantra ‘The Kingdom Rises.’

“Like we have done over the past three seasons, we have worked hard to come up with glamorous and
stylish designs that manifest the spirit of our mantra for the season, The Kingdom Rises, intended to make our players and supporters stand out and be noticed, whether at the stadium or elsewhere,” said Chiefs Commercial and Marketing Director Jessica Motaung.

“The away jersey roars with pride and is one very strong jersey. We thank Kappa again for their partnership and look forward to another season of success on and off the field.”

Ricky Joseph of Kappa South Africa added: “It is an honour to have South Africa’s biggest Club, Kaizer Chiefs, wearing the Kappa kit so proudly.

“What is even more rewarding is seeing the jersey everywhere you go in South Africa, and across the continent during CAF competitions – from Angola to Democratic Republic of Congo, Zambia, and Egypt.

“We look forward to another successful season with Amakhosi. As we get into our fourth year, we truly believe that supporters and players will enjoy wearing these new kits. I once again congratulate our design team in Italy for maintaining such a high level of creativity. I believe that this season’s Kaizer Chiefs designs are our best yet, perfectly combining trendiness, history and culture all in one.”

Here are some images of the new Chiefs jerseys:

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Betway Premiership Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs)

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