Letlhaku agent – ‘Your dreams die at Sundowns’

'It will be a tragedy for the player,' Letlhaku's agent Mathew Moore told iDiski Times.

The agent of Mamelodi Sundowns youngster Kutlwano Letlhaku has lashed out at the Tshwane giants, saying they are killing his player’s hopes of playing abroad.

Portuguese club after Letlhaku?

According to iDiski Times, an unnamed Portuguese side is looking to buy the 19 year-old winger, and Letlhaku has already handed in a transfer request.

Sundowns are reported to have rejected a first offer for the player, with another on the table worth R30 million.

“Sundowns is a great club if you are a player who wants to play in the PSL at a club with a professional environment and win things and earn a good salary and stand a chance to compete at the highest levels in CAF competition,” Lethlaku’s agent Mathew Moore told iDiski Times.

“No doubt about it and that is a fantastic legacy that the Motsepe family have built with Sundowns.

“But equally, if you are a young player with aspirations to play in Europe, your dreams die at Sundowns. It certainly looks like that is the way it’s going for Letlhaku and it will be a tragedy for the player – and a missed opportunity for Sundowns – if that happens.”

Transfer troubles

Sundowns have found themselves involved in a series of transfer disputes with players seemingly frustrated at their refusal to sell them.

Brazilian striker Lucas Ribeiro is attempting to take Sundowns to a Fifa tribunal to have his contract terminated, with a move to Qatar SC in the balance.

Bafana Bafana right back Khuliso Mudau has yet to play for Sundowns this season, with an offer from the Middle East reportedly rejected.

Peter Shalulile, meanwhile, looked set to sign for Esperance in Tunisia, but is now back with Sundowns.

Cryptic Sundowns

Sundowns on Thursday released a cryptic statement, seemingly referencing these issues.

“It has always been the policy and commitment of Mamelodi Sundowns to engage and negotiate with football clubs in Africa and worldwide that are interested in recruiting and acquiring the services of the club’s players,” read part of Sundowns’ statement, which didn’t go into any details about any players.”

Sundowns will face Orlando Pirates on Saturday in the second leg of their MTN8 semifinal. The scores are tied at 1-1 after the first leg.