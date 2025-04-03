Magesi duo scoop PSL monthly awards

The Betway Premiership Goal of the Month was claimed by Chippa United's Azola Ntsabo.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has announced the monthly awards winners for March.



The Magesi FC duo of goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze and coach Owen Da Gama won the Player and Coach of the Month awards following the club’s impressive run during the month of March.



“Chipezeze, Magesi FC’s goalkeeper, secured the Player of the Month award for an impressive four clean sheets in four matches in the month of March and has been a key figure as the last line of defence,” read a statement issued by the League on Thursday.

“The Zimbabwean international’s acrobatic saves and composure in goals have been instrumental in his side’s recent improvement on the Betway Premiership table, with only one goal concession against Kaizer Chiefs in a narrow 1-0 defeat away from home.

“Magesi’s number one emerged victorious against equally strong competition from recently promoted Orlando Pirates defender, Mbekezeli Mbokazi as well as Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder, Jayden Adams.

“The Betway Premiership Coach of the Month also went the way of Magesi FC, as recently appointed head coach, Owen Da Gama got the nod for Coach of the Month.

“Da Gama took over the reins at Magesi while they were at the bottom of the Betway Premiership table and guided them to four victories in five outings – an impressive feat that has seen them move further up from the relegation zone.

“It was a contested win for Da Gama, who was closely followed by TS Galaxy’s Adnan Beganovic as well as Abdeslam Ouaddou of Marumo Gallants.”

Ntsabo wins Goal of the Month award

Meanwhile, the Betway Premiership Goal of the Month was claimed by Chippa United’s Azola Ntsabo. The defender’s curling free kick from a distance against Polokwane City on 15 March deservedly being voted the best Goal for the month of March.



“Ntsabo’s goal, which was his first for the season edged out strong competition from Lucas Ribeiro’s wonder-strike against Kaizer Chiefs on 1 March in Tshwane.”

See below are the winners for the 2024/25 Betway Premiership Monthly Awards so far: