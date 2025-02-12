Mamelodi Sundowns stunned by TS Galaxy

Kamogelo Sebelebele of TS Galaxy celebrates after scoring a goal during the Betway Premiership match against Mamelodi Sundowns at Mbombela Stadium, South Africa on 11 February 2025 ©Alche Greeff/BackpagePix

TS Galaxy produced a stunning 1-0 upset against Mamelodi Sundowns in a Betway Premiership clash at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday night. Kamogelo Sebelebele scored the only goal of the match in what was a tightly-contested league encounter between two in-form teams.

Galaxy are on a run of 13 unbeaten matches across all competitions with their last defeat coming in the Telkom Knockout three months ago. Sundowns were not as bright as they were in the emphatic 4-1 win over Orlando Pirates last Saturday.

The Brazilians have now lost their first league match under Miguel Cardoso who took over from Manqoba Mngqithi in December last year. Meanwhile, The Rockets have now jumped to fourth position on the log following the hard-fought win.

Lucas Ribeiro hit the right side of the post in the 27th minute with a first time shot following a good lay-off by Tashreeq Matthews inside the box. As much as Sundowns had the lion’s share of the possession, Galaxy were not overawed by the occasion.

They were resolute at the back to keep Sundowns at bay for the entire game while also threatening on the opposite end. Downs goalkeeper Ronwen Williams produced a top fingertip save to keep out Khulumani Ndamane’s well-struck set piece on the edge of the box.

As the opening 45 minutes drew to a close, Galaxy took the lead through Sebelebele on the stroke of half time. Sebelebele weaved his way inside the box before toe-poking his effort through the legs of Ronwen Williams on the near post to give the home team the ascendancy at the break.

At the start of the second stanza, Sundowns coach Cardoso brought on Thapelo Morena and Iqraam Rayners for Kegan Johannes and Matthews who were both sitting on yellow cards. The changes didn’t have the desired effect as Galaxy held on for three points.

The Mpumalanga side haven’t lost a match since Adnan Beganovic took over from Sead Ramovic last November. The 41-year-old coach has led Galaxy to an unbeaten run of 12 games in all competitions. Sundowns will now turn their attention to their Nedbank Cup round of 16 clash against Mpheni Home defenders at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.