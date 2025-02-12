‘Unbelievable’ says coach Beganovic as Galaxy shock Sundowns

"This is unbelievable. Sundowns have so many great players and we beat them," said Beganovic.

Adnan Beganovic head coach of TS Galaxy during the Betway Premiership match against Mamelodi Sundowns at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday. Photo: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images)

Bosnian Adnan Beganovic stretched his unbeaten run since becoming coach of TS Galaxy to 12 matches after a shock 1-0 victory over South African Premiership leaders Mamelodi Sundowns on Tuesday.

The 41-year-old replaced German Sead Ramovic, who joined Tanzanian club Young Africans, last November and the ‘Rockets’ have won seven matches and drawn five in all competitions under him.

Defeating star-stacked Sundowns was his greatest triumph as the club from northeastern city Mbombela rose three places to fourth, 17 points behind Sundowns.



Winger Kamogelo Sebelebele was the match-winner, poking the ball between the legs of goalkeeper Ronwen Williams from close range after 44 minutes for his first league goal this season.

Teboho Mokoena came closest to equalising in the second half, steering a shot from the edge of the area just wide with Ivorian goalkeeper Ira Tape beaten.

“This is unbelievable. Sundowns have so many great players and we beat them,” said Beganovic as he struggled to hold back tears.

“I am so proud of my players and all credit to them. This was their third league match in seven days and yet they were full of energy and passion throughout.”

Defeat ended a 10-match winning league streak by Sundowns, who are seeking an eighth straight title. No other South African club has won the championship more than twice in a row.



It was the first Premiership loss for Portuguese coach Miguel Cardoso, who replaced fired local Manqoba Mngqithi two months ago.

“We dominated the first half, but Galaxy defended well. After half-time we ran out of energy,” said Cardoso, who took Tunisian club Esperance to the 2024 CAF Champions League final.

“Now we must look forward to our next match and work harder. We will rise even stronger after this setback.”